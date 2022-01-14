Lots of people are in the middle. The side that can reach out to them is more likely to enjoy electoral success.

Pat Leahy’s political wisdom, Twitter, 15/01/22

HOT AIR

Just taken delivery my new boat. Will not have to worry about custom posts anywhere. Does 180MPHExploding head increases my carbon footprint but what the heck!

Peter Casey, Twitter, 17/01/22

HOT AIR

Enjoying this fella. He was a Renaissance essayist who would most definitely have a podcast

Blindboy on his eclectic readings, Twitter, 17/01/22/strong>

HOT AIR

Life can be so fast and intense, sometimes we forget to just pause. Reminded of this when I walked by this bench today – a place to just sit, breathe and take it all in. Simple things! Hope you had a good day. Simon #bench

Simon Harris sings the praises of a bench, Instagram, 10/01/22

HOT AIR

Watching some previews of programmes coming up on TG4 this week and I can honestly say that I’d happily up the license fee if it all went to TG4.

Eilis O’Hanlon, Twitter, 11/01/22

PLUGGED IN

COMPETITION!!! If you’re doing dry Jan and need a pick me up, tag your best pal and tell us your face @cleanco drink and one of you will win the entire range!

Vogue Williams giving her hubby’s alcohol-free spirits range some publicity, Instagram, 09/01/22

HOT AIR

The pandemic ends not with a bang, nor with a whimper, but with a vibe. My column this week:

Finn McRedmond, Twitter, 07/01/22

HOT AIR

I don’t drink but if the Irish people accept this ridiculous extortionate price increase on alcohol without standing up and demanding they do a u-turn on this nanny state nonsense , I’ve lost all faith in my fellow citizens.

Niall Boylan’s call to arms, Twitter, 07/01/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Happy to do my bit for a great fundraiser #GOALMILE – ⁦@GOAL_Global⁩ continue to do fantastic work across the world with some of the most vulnerable people on the planet. Great people. #HumanRights

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, goes jogging, Twitter, 27/12/21

HOT AIR

The ultimate expression of self love is looking after yourself, prioritising your well-being and your energy.

The Happy Pear’s exercise in self-love, by promoting their €150 self-help course, Instagram, 03/01/22

HOT AIR

Happy New Year to all the critical thinkers, may the next year bring light

Eddie Hobbs, 01/01/22

PLUGGED IN

Hope everyone is enjoying @CES online or in-person in Vegas. Congrats to the more than 50 engineers, designers, PMs & more at @WebSummit who are behind the online conference software, as well as the mobile app for those attending in person #CES2022.

Paddy Cosgrave, Twitter, 05/01/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Could Luke O’Neill be seconded to the health services until the plague has passed? He is good for our mental health. #covidclarity

Michael O’Regan, Twitter, 04/01/22

HOT AIR

I’ve been calling him Brine O’Driscoll since he did the turkey 5 days ago. I think he’s ready for the holidays to be over now tbh.

Amy Huberman, Instagram, 31/12/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Sorry for going on and ON but this preview of #NowYoureAsking from Jane Anderson at the Radio Times is so GENEROUS and gets exactly what Tara and I had set out to offer – hope and kindness. We’re SO GRATEFUL Folded hands (If you wanted to subscribe to the podcast we’d be delighted!)

Marian Keyes touting her wares, Twitter, 05/01/22

HOT AIR

One unpopular-with-everyone view I hold: We do not pay politicians, particularly backbenchers, enough. Paying them more is massively unpopular, but it insulates, to some extent, against stuff like this. A UK MP earns about the same as an associate solicitor at a London firm.

John McGuirk on a Tory MP pleading for second job with Middle Eastern firm to cover his child’s private school fees, Twitter, 15/12/21

HOT AIR

Poor old Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, late of Manchester United, was judged to have “lost the dressing room” when nobody believed he could lead the team any more. This Govt is skirting dangerously with a similar loss of authority.

Pat Leahy, Twitter, 11/12/21