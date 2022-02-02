“VIRULENTLY SEXIST” was probably not the sort the reviews RTÉ were seeking in the current climate. 2FM’s effort to promote the arrival of The 2 Johnnies went down about as well as the station’s ratings just days after the Tipperary duo took over the drive time slot. A video montage of puerile gags published on... Read more »
2 JOHNNIES WHACKED
