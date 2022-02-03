I am delighted to support @women4electionire’s #MoreWomen Day. We want to ensure there is significantly increased female participation at every level of government. Today, we’re asking you to nominate yourself or a woman you know to run for election. Today is a day to say #countherin

Micheál Martin celebrates his feminist credentials, despite having only one female FF Minister, 04/02/22

Really good columns today from Stephen Collins, Diarmaid Ferriter and Hilary Fannin. Links below

Pat Leahy’s collegiate support, Twitter, 04/02/22

Stumbled across this old Atari console while visiting ForOige in Blanch today. Memories of misspent youth. Still love Pac-Man.

Leo Varadkar reminisces beside an arcade machine, Instagram, 31/01/22

Altho my mum was born in Roscommon (her father was Major of a battalion based there) but our people – the O’Sullivans- are from Cork and I’m particularly proud of the fishermen who forced Russia to back off. Nobody messes with the Irish.

Mia Farrow’s take on the Russian naval controversy, Twitter, 30/01/22

Jesus asked God, Where have you been the past 2 years?God replied “I’ve been in Ireland”.Jesus, with a shocked look said “But there has been a pandemic raging the past 2 years and you’ve been in Ireland.What have you being doing?God leaned over and said

“Working from home son!”

Peter Casey, Twitter, 28/01/22

So where we going? I Always get asked for brunch suggestions near Dublin so here’s a part 1 of places I love (we are spoilt for choice!)

@catalystcoffee_ @hatchcoffee @bread41dublin @two_pups_coffee @slicestoneybatter #dublinfood #vegandublin

Roz Purcell, Instagram, 28/01/22

Valentines Day release for lovers of historical thrillers, treasure hunt, pursuit, high politics, inquisition, mysticism and a Love Story across time itself. Pre-orders http://libertiespress.com/shop/ In books stores and on-line mid Feb.

Eddie Hobbs promoting the release of his upcoming romance book, Twitter, 28/01/22

Great to meet secondary schools students in Limerick yesterday to discuss pathways and options after schools including further education, training and apprenticeships. My visits to schools across the country to spread the message continues!

Simon Harris, wandering preacher, 25/01/22

Listen up, coffee lovers! ☕️ If words cannot espresso how much your breakfast brew means to you and if you have a whole latte love for your morning hot shot, then you might be happy to hear that @lindamccartneyireland new range of plant-based drinks is here 😍

Rosanna Davison, Instagram, 22/01/22

I genuinely think we just need to have an amnesty now. Politicians should be given 72 hours to retrospectively cleanse old tweets, or delete the lot, whilst we look away, then they can start again with a clean slate. This endless offence-mining is not good for anyone.

Eilis O’Hanlon leaping to the defence of Doug Beattie, Twitter, 25/01/22

Wonderful conversation now between ⁦@PatrickFreyne1⁩ and ⁦@anniemacmanus⁩ at #ITWinternights – so fluid, incisive and funny

David McWilliams, Twitter, 25/01/22

In terms of the FG leadership down the road, and assuming a vacancy, the tide has gone out for Simon Coveney. Between Paschal Donohoe, Helen McEntee and Simon Harris. Donohoe front-runner. A skilled operator behind the genial persona. And a good book reviewer!

Michael O’Regan’s two cents, Twitter, 22/01/22

We’re delighted to be partnering with @fitbituk_ireland and to see the definition of strong expand to encompass a more holistic and inclusive meaning, both physical and mental.

The Happy Pear, Instagram, 20/01/22

Your man Arthur is LOVELY. Always has something positive to say and I ADORE his shtyle! Very Oscar Wilde.

Marian Keyes on Dancing With The Star’s new judge Arthur Gourounlian, Twitter, 23/01/22