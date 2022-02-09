THE SO-CALLED disruption by tech-visionaries in the restaurant industry is stretching the limits of newsworthiness. The RTÉ website this week informs readers that Deliveroo plans to expand into three further counties in the south east. Ordinarily this breed of news filler would be accompanied by headlines of new jobs or remarks from beaming local representatives,... Read more »
DELIVEROO RIDES ON
THE SO-CALLED disruption by tech-visionaries in the restaurant industry is stretching the limits of newsworthiness. The RTÉ website this week informs readers that Deliveroo plans to expand into three further counties in the south east. Ordinarily this breed of news filler would be accompanied by headlines of new jobs or remarks from beaming local representatives,... Read more »