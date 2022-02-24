DREW HARRIS CONTRACT EXTENDED

Date: February 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Drew Harris

Drew Harris


by Our Security staff Phil Cells Garda commissioner Drew Harris has said he is “delighted” to have had his employment contract extended by two years until 2025. “My previous management role in the PSNI secret service has been a tremendous help in restructuring my attitude to policing here in the south,” he told reporters. “For... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber