DUFF’S SHOCK LOSS

Date: February 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Damien Duff

Damien Duff


Soccer journalists are in a deep state of shock after it emerged that Damien Duff may not be their new messiah after all. Headlines such as ‘Duffer’s No Bluffer’, ‘Duff Avoids The Guff’, and ‘Can’t Get Enough Of The Wonderful Duff’ are now thought to look a bit premature following Shelbourne’s recent thumping. Duff admits... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber