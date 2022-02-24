Soccer journalists are in a deep state of shock after it emerged that Damien Duff may not be their new messiah after all. Headlines such as ‘Duffer’s No Bluffer’, ‘Duff Avoids The Guff’, and ‘Can’t Get Enough Of The Wonderful Duff’ are now thought to look a bit premature following Shelbourne’s recent thumping. Duff admits... Read more »
DUFF’S SHOCK LOSS
