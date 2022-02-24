KEY POINTS OF THE SLÁINTECARE PROGRESS REPORT

Date: February 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Regionalism: Blame to be devolved at every opportunity Infrastructure: HSE to keep handing out hospital passes Budget: Robert Watt’s salary has used up most of it Trolleys: Continue to wheel out Paul Reid to deal with the pesky media Recruitment: Try to doctor waiting lists as much as possible Equipment: Sláintecare to be put on... Read more »

