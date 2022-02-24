MORE INCOMING STORMS

Date: February 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

storm

storm


Storm Micheál Has caused complete mayhem across the country over the past two years, but full of bluster and likely to peter out shortly. Storm Leo Described by meteorologists as a total washout, but has still been responsible for the occasional leak. Storm Eamon Meekly follows the other two and is likely to be judged... Read more »

