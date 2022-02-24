NEW OLYMPICS DOPING SCANDAL

Date: February 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Winter Olympics 2022

The world of sport has been rocked to its foundations, after it was discovered an athlete competing at the Winter Olympics wasn’t at the centre of doping allegations. The development represents a major setback for the competition. “We completely condemn this outrageous act of genuine sportsmanship,” said an Olympic official. “We look forward to putting... Read more »

