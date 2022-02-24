The world of sport has been rocked to its foundations, after it was discovered an athlete competing at the Winter Olympics wasn’t at the centre of doping allegations. The development represents a major setback for the competition. “We completely condemn this outrageous act of genuine sportsmanship,” said an Olympic official. “We look forward to putting... Read more »
NEW OLYMPICS DOPING SCANDAL
