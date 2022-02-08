PAUL BYROM’S CD IN RED

Date: February 8, 2022 - Affairs

Paul Byrom


PAUL BYROM spoke in the Sunday Times about not recouping the 50 grand he spent on his last album, but the tenor certainly has shown a remarkable knack for aligning himself with heavy-hitters in the media, music and business world. Take Irish Times hack Paul Howard, who, in what seems like a very Ross O’Carroll-Kelly... Read more »

