By Dee Sappear Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is “still pondering” whether to approach Ireland’s Labour party with a view to her beleaguered son Prince Andrew joining the ranks, according to sensational revelations. “Her Majesty is desperately keen to see Andrew hidden away and totally ignored,”said a palace insider. “Someone suggested Éire’s Labour party as an ideal... Read more »
PRINCE ANDREW ‘MAY TRY TO JOIN IRELAND’S LABOUR PARTY’ SHOCK!
By Dee Sappear Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is “still pondering” whether to approach Ireland’s Labour party with a view to her beleaguered son Prince Andrew joining the ranks, according to sensational revelations. “Her Majesty is desperately keen to see Andrew hidden away and totally ignored,”said a palace insider. “Someone suggested Éire’s Labour party as an ideal... Read more »