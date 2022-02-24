PRINCE ANDREW ‘MAY TRY TO JOIN IRELAND’S LABOUR PARTY’ SHOCK!

Date: February 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew


By Dee Sappear Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is “still pondering” whether to approach Ireland’s Labour party with a view to her beleaguered son Prince Andrew joining the ranks, according to sensational revelations. “Her Majesty is desperately keen to see Andrew hidden away and totally ignored,”said a palace insider. “Someone suggested Éire’s Labour party as an ideal... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber