RELIEF AS LONGEST STORM IN HISTORY DIES OUT

Date: February 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

STORM DIANA

By Gail Force Families across Ireland were getting back to normal last night as one of the longest and strongest storms in the history of the state finally receded. Storm NPHET blew into Ireland in March 2020 and immediately cast huge clouds over everybody while it reigned. Millions were forced to baton down the hatches... Read more »

