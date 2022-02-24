RUSSIA MAY OR MAY NOT ATTACK

Date: February 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Exclusive by all foreign correspondents Sources at this reporter’s Moscow hotel have said that Russia is continuing to send troops to the Ukrainian border, directly contradicting somebody I met in a bar last night, who stated that Vladimir Putin has begun withdrawing troops. What is certain is that Moscow is a fine city with exciting... Read more »

