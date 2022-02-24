Exclusive by all foreign correspondents Sources at this reporter’s Moscow hotel have said that Russia is continuing to send troops to the Ukrainian border, directly contradicting somebody I met in a bar last night, who stated that Vladimir Putin has begun withdrawing troops. What is certain is that Moscow is a fine city with exciting... Read more »
RUSSIA MAY OR MAY NOT ATTACK
Exclusive by all foreign correspondents Sources at this reporter’s Moscow hotel have said that Russia is continuing to send troops to the Ukrainian border, directly contradicting somebody I met in a bar last night, who stated that Vladimir Putin has begun withdrawing troops. What is certain is that Moscow is a fine city with exciting... Read more »