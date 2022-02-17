TOO CONSERVATIVE for the Left, too liberal for conservatives, the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) has scarcely pleased anyone since its foundation in 1973. The new political climate in recent years has seen further complaints about failing to reflect diversity, for embracing the notorious unpaid Jobbridge internship scheme or for taking a position on... Read more »
SEANAD SISTERHOOD SNUBBED
