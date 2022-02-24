Best Picture: Niall Burgess And The Civil Servants Best Backdrop: Leo The Leak Best Prepared Script: Norma Foley’s Speeches Best Misuse Of Budget: Robert Watt’s Pay Rise Best Bit Part: Greens Lifetime Underachievement Award: Irish Soccer Team Best Overexposure: Marian Keyes Best Soft Focus: Ryan Tubridy
THOSE IRISH OSCARS NOMINEES
Best Picture: Niall Burgess And The Civil Servants Best Backdrop: Leo The Leak Best Prepared Script: Norma Foley’s Speeches Best Misuse Of Budget: Robert Watt’s Pay Rise Best Bit Part: Greens Lifetime Underachievement Award: Irish Soccer Team Best Overexposure: Marian Keyes Best Soft Focus: Ryan Tubridy