THOSE IRISH OSCARS NOMINEES

Date: February 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Oscars

Oscars


Best Picture: Niall Burgess And The Civil Servants Best Backdrop: Leo The Leak Best Prepared Script: Norma Foley’s Speeches Best Misuse Of Budget: Robert Watt’s Pay Rise Best Bit Part: Greens Lifetime Underachievement Award: Irish Soccer Team Best Overexposure: Marian Keyes Best Soft Focus: Ryan Tubridy

