UNA HEALY’S SIDEKICKS

Date: February 11, 2022 - Affairs

Una Healy


WITH VALENTINE’S Day in the air, Virgin Media appears to be acting like a love-struck suitor in its eagerness to make Una Healy work as a presenter. It has paired the former girlband member with a random cast of male sidekicks on the Six O’Clock Show, possibly because there are fewer experienced presenters knocking around... Read more »

