BACIK WILL BE VOICE FOR ‘IRISH TIMES COLUMNISTS EVERYWHERE’

Date: March 10, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Ivana Bacik

Widely expected to take over the Labour leadership from Alan Kelly, Ivana Bacik said she plans to be a voice for those who already have columns in liberal newspapers. “I feel I can take the party’s poll ratings even lower than the dismal figures of recent years,” Bacik told Labour’s half-a-dozen remaining supporters. “Now is... Read more »

