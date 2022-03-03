Late night in the office tonight. Looking out the window at the fountain which is changing between blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦

Simon Harris, Twitter, 02/03/22

HOT AIR

World book day! Books are such a big part of our house, T and Gigi both love them and we do read to them everyday… get your babies into reading, it’s such a lovely thing for them and their imaginations…

Vogue Williams on the importance of, er, literacy, Instagram, 03/03/22

HOT AIR

Note for political nerds: this [upcoming census] is likely to find a population in excess of 5.05 million and will require at least nine – probably ten or more – seats to be added to Dáil Éireann. This will require radical constituency drawing so current psephology will need a pinch of salt.

Gavan Reilly, Twitter, 03/03/22

HOT AIR

On my way to @rtenews to appear on @morningireland – you won’t see it on the radio but I wanted to be #StandingWithUkraine sartorially too.

UK’s Irish Ambassador, Paul Johnston, sharing a photo of his blue shirt and yellow tie combo, Twitter, 25/02/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

A man badly wronged in Europe and disowned by the Taoiseach and Tanaiste for base political motives.

Michael O’Regan on Phil Hogan, Twitter, 21/02/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Honoured to receive a @tcddublin Societal Impact Award for my work on how to make a healthier housing system. Hoping to continue to contribute in Ireland – and indeed go global over coming years, with research on NYC, the wider US and Canada, to name a few!

Ronan Lyons blows his own trumpet, Twitter, 22/02/22

HOT AIR

Fall in love. Maybe it doesn’t have to be with someone else. Fall in love with music, art, dancing in the dark, the silence of the night, your morning coffee, the colour of the sun as it rises, the smell of baked bread.

The Happy Pear, Instagram, 20/02/22

HOT AIR

Dylan Moran blandly saying that Graham Linehan knew the “consequences” of standing up for the sex based rights of women is like saying that criminals in Georgia know the consequences of committing a crime may be the State pumping you with potassium chloride, so what’s the fuss?

Eilis O’Hanlon, Twitter, 22/02/22

HOT AIR

Stay up to date with the FF Minsta’s on Insta and FOMO no mo’. You can give them a follow below here.

Fianna Fáil attempting to appeal to young voters, Twitter, 15/02/22 – submitted by reader

PLUGGED IN

Behind the scenes with the @teethaireland team this morning filming some tasty teething recipes 🤗 Will share details soon & hopefully they’ll be of help to those of you with teething babas.

Rosanna Davison, Instagram, 22/02/22

HOT AIR

We’ve had 3 months of this farce now and line between real + imaginary is blurred. The #US + #UK have used their media to flood pages, screens + airwaves with a load of unsubstantiated fear mongering + lies gleaned from unaccountable anonymous sources in intelligence community…

Mick Wallace downplaying the thousands of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, 18/02/22

HOT AIR

Great exchanges this morning on looking past Western media USA led narrative about Ukraine Russia. Very helpful all around, tx so much. Off now to study a new tech platform with hours of videos!

Eddie Hobbs, Twitter, 19/02/22

HOT AIR

Some people seriously argue that all-boys schools contribute to a culture of misogyny, and produce young men who don’t respect women. Why does nobody ever suggest the opposite about girl’s schools? Is there a plague of man-hating women being produced by all-girl’s schools?

John McGuirk, Twitter, 15/02/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Very (Verrryy) excited about this lovely event tomorrow to celebrate the incomparable @MarianKeyes

Róisín Ingle promoting a Q&A with Marian Keyes, Twitter, 15/02/22

HOT AIR

Strugggling with lovin’ #Dublin these days? Well on this #ValentinesDay2022 do 2 things: Make a submision to the Development Plan TODAY & Listen to this lovely @united_podcast to remind yourself of all the wonderful things about the City & fall back in love.

Councillor Claire Byrne, Twitter, 14/02/22

HOT AIR

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Here’s my column from Saturday

In case you unaccountably missed it.

Pat Leahy, Twitter, 14/02/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

A truly great appointment. Just what was needed – truly innovative, grounded in the reality of the NI economy and yet aware of the enormous potential of this place. Congratulations Professor Gibson

Arlene Foster congratulating EY’s Neil Gibson on his appointment as new permanent secretary of the Department of Finance, Twitter, 10/02/22