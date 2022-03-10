There were growing demands across Ireland last night for Russian ambassador Yurily Talkenshite to be made stay in Ireland, following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. “Why should he be expelled to a comfortable dacha instead of suffer potholed roads, hospital waiting lists, and an RTÉ slew of dreadful comedy like the rest of us?” said... Read more »
CALLS GROW TO MAKE RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR STAY IN IRELAND
There were growing demands across Ireland last night for Russian ambassador Yurily Talkenshite to be made stay in Ireland, following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. “Why should he be expelled to a comfortable dacha instead of suffer potholed roads, hospital waiting lists, and an RTÉ slew of dreadful comedy like the rest of us?” said... Read more »