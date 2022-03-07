GERMANY’S BIG SHIFT?

Date: March 7, 2022 - Affairs

Derek Scally


LIBERAL COMMENTORS as well as financial markets have been beside themselves in recent days following Olaf Scholz’s move to increase German militarisation. Berlin correspondent Derek Scally described the chancellor’s Bundestag speech last Sunday as a “tour de force”, and, in typical Irish Times fashion the announcement of a new €100 billion defence fund is welcomed... Read more »

