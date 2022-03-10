‘NO END IN SIGHT’ TO WAR OF WORDS, WARNS EU

Date: March 10, 2022 - Craic & Codology

nuclear

nuclear


Tensions remain high between two sworn enemies as they frantically battle each other for supremacy. Each side has accused the other of using increasingly desperate measures to gain the upper hand and of showing no mercy to innocent parties. The senseless slaughter occurs almost every week during leaders’ questions in Leinster House as the taoiseach... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber