PUTIN WELCOMES KELLY OUSTING

Date: March 10, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Putin

Putin


Vladimir Putin has welcomed the decision of Alan Kelly to step down as leader of the Labour party. The Russian leader said it was the correct course of action, claiming Kelly was responsible for inflicting misery on thousands of innocent people. “It’s hard to respect someone who uses brutal tactics such as threatening to cut... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber