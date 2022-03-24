SOCCER LATEST  

Date: March 24, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Stephen Kenny

Stephen Kenny


As Ireland looks forward to this weekend’s friendly against Belgium, Stephen Kenny has taken tactical inspiration from the pitch invader who tied himself to a goalpost during the recent Newcastle-Everton clash. Kenny explained that a similar defensive strategy may be required to prevent the Belgian superstars helping themselves to a hatful of goals. “Everyone knows... Read more »

