As Ireland looks forward to this weekend’s friendly against Belgium, Stephen Kenny has taken tactical inspiration from the pitch invader who tied himself to a goalpost during the recent Newcastle-Everton clash. Kenny explained that a similar defensive strategy may be required to prevent the Belgian superstars helping themselves to a hatful of goals. “Everyone knows... Read more »
SOCCER LATEST
As Ireland looks forward to this weekend’s friendly against Belgium, Stephen Kenny has taken tactical inspiration from the pitch invader who tied himself to a goalpost during the recent Newcastle-Everton clash. Kenny explained that a similar defensive strategy may be required to prevent the Belgian superstars helping themselves to a hatful of goals. “Everyone knows... Read more »