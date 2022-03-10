A COMPETITION of sorts has developed between the Oirish Sun and Mirror’s websites to see how many headlines can be published around RTÉ viewers’ tweets. The hacks at both sites clearly feel that watchers of everything churned out by RTÉ deserve their own article, especially ones where they are apparently “all saying the same thing.”... Read more »
SUN VS MIRROR TWEET-OFF
A COMPETITION of sorts has developed between the Oirish Sun and Mirror’s websites to see how many headlines can be published around RTÉ viewers’ tweets. The hacks at both sites clearly feel that watchers of everything churned out by RTÉ deserve their own article, especially ones where they are apparently “all saying the same thing.”... Read more »