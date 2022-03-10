SUPPORT FOR ABOLISHING SINGLE-SEX EDUCATION GROWS

Date: March 10, 2022 - Craic & Codology

Belvedere College

Belvedere College


I fully support co-education as a matter of quality and equality. It’s well known that I have fought relentlessly, albeit discreetly, to ensure the female voice is heard on matters of public discourse for many years. – Barba… er, Eoghan Harris. Girls eh?… I think co-ed would make guys respect them more. I mean, here’s... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber