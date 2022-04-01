@MichealMartinTD was never stronger as FF leader. Stands head and shoulders above his ministerial colleagues.

Michael O’Regan, Twitter, 03/04/22

HOT AIR

Don’t forget the Census tonight. Good statistics are the sign of the civilized society!

David McWilliams, Twitter, 03/04/22

PLUGGED IN

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Who knew women enjoyed conversations so much??! Lovely to leave a theatre when the audience is still laughing! The groups of women loved it all…and so did I. Brilliant performance from Norma Sheahan

Des Cahill, Twitter, 29/03/22

HOT AIR

This week the Government announced plans to reform the Leaving Cert and the senior cycle in secondary schools. I think this is vital, long overdue and badly needed! It has the potential to be transformational for our education system and crucially for students.

Simon Harris ‘transformational’ transforming of the Leaving Cert, Instagram, 30/03/22

PLUGGED IN

PÓGING THE THÓIN

The musical genius—and I use the term on purpose—is 75 today. He’s a wonder 🎹 #HappyBirthday @eltonofficial

Marty Whelan, Twitter, 25/03/22

HOT AIR

If Sinn Féin really believes that we are living in the dying days of partition, as McDonald says, it’s a bit odd to be leaving it up to the Government to work it all out. If a united Ireland is such a good idea, surely Sinn Féin has nothing to fear?

Pat Leahy, Twitter, 26/03/22

HOT AIR

I’m beginning the first day of my St Patrick’s day programme in London by speaking to Ciara Kelly on @NTBreakfast about the rising cost of living and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Tune in if you can @NewstalkFM

Paschal Donohoe keeping things local on his London tour, Twitter, 16/03/22

HOT AIR

What is money? How does it relate to health and happiness? Are cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin the answer?

The Happy Pear, Instagram, 16/03/22

HOT AIR

With @columeastwood in Washington DC at the unveiling of the bust of the great John Hume as a permanent memorial to his steadfast commitment to civil rights and peace in Ireland.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill on her travels, 15/03/22

HOT AIR

When I think back on all we have been through in the past ten or eleven years, the financial crash, the bailout, the IMF, Brexit, the pandemic, all the major social change, I know there is no challenge we cannot overcome as a country and nothing we cannot do if we work together as a nation. Thank you again.

Leo Varadkar rattling off some of the highlights of Fine Gael’s time in power, Instagram, 12/03/22

HOT AIR

First Motion of the Great Debate 🗣 “All speed limits in Ireland should be Reduced by at least 10km/h”

Young Fine Gael promoting their, er, ‘Great Debate’, Twitter, 11/03/22

PÓGING THE THÓIN

I’ve known Owen for years and I am not surprised he has set a new record – he is probably the strongest, most muscled man I know and is also a gent.

Gavin Duffy retweeting a video from a garage of a mechanic pulling and refitting a tire in a new world record, Twitter, 11/03/22

HOT AIR

This Russian line about Ukraine being full of Nazis has me worried about Irish security. After all, any foreign invader could point to the hundreds of articles in the Journal, Examiner, and Irish Times in recent years to claim that Ireland is riddled with neo-fascist militias.

John McGuirk, Twitter, 07/03/22