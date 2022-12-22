CARTOONS 4024-08

CHAPTER ONE’S NEW CHAPTER THE WINDING-UP of a company called Lindley Ltd has just taken place ...

PLOT THICKENS AT LISTOWEL WRITERS’ WEEK GOLDHAWK HAS been struck by coverage of the Arts Council-inspired restructuring of ...

KEVIN DOYLE’S NEW GOAL WHEN FORMER Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle paid €155,000 three years ...

O’LEARY’S SPENDING SPREE DESPITE THE general economic gloom, cost-of-living crisis, inflation concerns etc, etc, the ...

ROBERT TYNER’S U-TURN ANOTHER TRAINER who had a spot of bother with the Irish Horseracing ...

LINDA STINSON’S COMPETITION RTÉ HAS been keeping the red tops suitably topped up with the ...

ELLIOTT’S FRONT NINE ADVANTAGE THE IRISH national hunt season has provided entertainment over the last few ...

KEVIN O’RYAN’S SCHEDULE RACING TV presenter Kevin O’Ryan is known to keep himself busy within ...

CARRY ON CARLOW HAVING LOST out on some money-spinners last year due to the pandemic ...