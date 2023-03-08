CARTOONS 4105-12

THE BRABAZONS’ BONANZA GOLDHAWK NOTES a most impressive turnaround at Killruddery demesne outside Bray in ...

ARTS COUNCIL EXIT THERE WERE some significant developments in the Arts Council last month, including ...

HOMER SCOTT’S SOFT RIDE IRISH RACING took another battering in the Sindo earlier this month when ...

AILISH KELLY’S FINE FIGURES IT WAS not surprising to see media-savvy Ailish Kelly of the Avoca ...

WILL COOLMORE CASH IN? GOFFS BOSS Henry Beeby is shedding no light on the issue of ...

DOMINI KEMP’S NEW RECIPE THE OPENING of a new Rathmines restaurant called Lottie’s on the site ...

DRAMA FOR THE JUDGES SPARE A thought for the judges in the Irish Times Irish Theatre ...

SUZANNE EADE’S MONEY TREE IRISH HORSE racing bodies are quick to champion the hefty prize money ...

LAUREN WHELAN’S MANAGERS RTÉ WAS undoubtedly hoping to attract some of TikTok star Lauren Whelan’s ...