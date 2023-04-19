GREENS CHALLENGE HARRIS OVER FACIAL-RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY

Simon Harris

Simon Harris


by Phillipa Website JUSTICE MINISTER Simon Harris could soon be forced to scrap plans to give An Garda Síochána powers to use facial-recognition technology (FRT) as part of new body-camera legislation. Speaking to reporters last night, party leader Eamon Ryan defended his growing concerns about the plan. “This whole issue strikes me as being primarily... Read more »

