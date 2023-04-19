Following on from HBO’s announcement of a Harry Potter TV reboot, plans are also in place to produce a series based on the current Irish Government, whose belief the housing and health crises are under control has been noted as an epic fantasy. Leo Varadkar will star as a wizard whose magical world of make-believe... Read more »
NEW FANTASY SERIES ANNOUNCED
Following on from HBO’s announcement of a Harry Potter TV reboot, plans are also in place to produce a series based on the current Irish Government, whose belief the housing and health crises are under control has been noted as an epic fantasy. Leo Varadkar will star as a wizard whose magical world of make-believe... Read more »