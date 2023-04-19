NEW FANTASY SERIES ANNOUNCED

Date: April 19, 2023 - Craic & Codology

Harry Potter

Harry Potter


Following on from HBO’s announcement of a Harry Potter TV reboot, plans are also in place to produce a series based on the current Irish Government, whose belief the housing and health crises are under control has been noted as an epic fantasy. Leo Varadkar will star as a wizard whose magical world of make-believe... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber