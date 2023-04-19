THAT CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY LUNCH MENU IN FULL

Date: April 19, 2023 - Craic & Codology

Jay Bourke Ellie Kisyombe Francesca McDonagh Ted Cunningham National Space Centre An Irish Goodbye Oscar Robert Quirke Ciara Kelly Executive Women Gathering Doug Taylor Florian Haufe Robbie Henshaw Bill Shipsey Breaking the Silence L’Ecrivain Ronan McNally National Lottery Michael Roche Energy Action Balls.ie Newspapers VAT Abbey Theatre Patricia Madden Irish Banking Culture Board Randox Aoife Gallagher Book Dalai Lama Trinity Trevor White RTÉ Chairperson Shane Houlihan Noel Smyth IKC Bob Geldof Landlord Ireland Neutrality Ukraine

article-default


Don’t Starters Hash Browns Foie Grass Mains Roast Joint Skank of Lamb Pizza with Folded Pizza Cod served in Weed Home-Grown Greens Dessert Large Tin Creamed Rice Stoned Peaches Slowly Unwrapped Yorkie Lemon Rizzla Teas, Coffees Opium Tea with Gong Album Comp. pack Munchies, Acid Drops Music by The Doobies Note: Zero Zero Service Charge... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber