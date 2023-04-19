Don’t Starters Hash Browns Foie Grass Mains Roast Joint Skank of Lamb Pizza with Folded Pizza Cod served in Weed Home-Grown Greens Dessert Large Tin Creamed Rice Stoned Peaches Slowly Unwrapped Yorkie Lemon Rizzla Teas, Coffees Opium Tea with Gong Album Comp. pack Munchies, Acid Drops Music by The Doobies Note: Zero Zero Service Charge... Read more »
THAT CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY LUNCH MENU IN FULL
