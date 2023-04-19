by Our Political Staff, Des Pratt IN A series of well-thought out, knee-jerk interviews yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar repeated his claim that the housing crisis was about to change. Speaking on RTÉ, he defended the Government’s long record of finding innovative ways of describing its abysmal failure to tackle homelessness. “Over the years, my ministerial... Read more »
VARADKAR ‘ON THE CUSP’ OF FINDING FRESH CLICHÉS
