DREW HARRIS: “MY GANG BIGGER THAN HUTCH GANG”

Date: May 3, 2023 - Craic & Codology

Drew Harris

GARDA COMMISSIONER Phew Harris has hit out at criticism of Garda tactics following the acquittal of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch. Speaking to the media, he said: “I think we should be applauded for our vigour in failing to bring yet another gangland boss to justice, given the current overcrowding situation in Irish prisons. “Incidentally, you... Read more »

