SCANLON VIEWER LOCATED

Date: May 3, 2023 - Craic & Codology

Angela Scanlon

Angela Scanlon


A full-scale search-and-rescue mission has located the remaining viewer of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, after the RTÉ chat show lost a mortifying 60,000 viewers in one week. However, while RTÉ execs were initially delighted to discover the audience member, the upbeat mood didn’t last, with the viewer explaining they accidentally caught Scanlon’s show while... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber