Business News Feature

Linked Finance: Transforming Ireland’s SME Funding Landscape

In the dynamic landscape of Ireland’s economy, SMEs are essential contributors, driving growth and innovation. Filling the void left by traditional banks tightening their financial grip, Linked Finance has emerged as a powerhouse in alternative lending with accessible and efficient financing solutions.

Established in 2013, the company has solidified its position as Ireland’s premier peer-to-peer lender, extending unsecured loans of up to €500,000 and providing vital financial support to nearly 4,000 Irish SMEs, injecting over €280m into the Irish business ecosystem. In 2023 it demonstrated its unwavering commitment by disbursing €59m to over 600 Irish SMEs.

“Reaching the €280m lending milestone reflects the trust and confidence that Irish SMEs have placed in Linked Finance as their preferred lending partner at a time when competition in the banking sector is decreasing,” commented CEO Niall O’Grady. “Our customer surveys show customer satisfaction ratings of 98% for this year, which ensures our customers return to the platform.”

Meeting the Growing Need for Alternatives

Due not only to the cumbersome and difficult loan processes using traditional routes, but also their declining willingness to lend to small businesses, SMEs are seeking alternative funding sources. O’Grady continues: “In a piece published in the Irish Times last August, David McWilliams pointed out that – ‘The amount of credit being extended to Irish-resident SMEs has been declining for well over a decade, with outstanding credit falling from €57.7bn in 2010 to just €18.3bn earlier this year. Ireland’s banks are simply not lending’. Linked Finance is perfectly positioned to bridge this gap between the lack of funding on offer from traditional banks and the need for fast and efficient financing that Irish SMEs deserve”.

National and International Recognition

Linked Finance gained global acclaim by being named among the 2023 Global Top 200 Fintechs by CNBC News. This recognition places the platform in esteemed company alongside industry giants like Stripe, Revolut and PayPal. Additionally, it earned the Best Fintech Lending Solution Award at the National Fintech Awards 2023, highlighting its dedication to leveraging technology to reshape lending solutions in the Irish market.

Loan Options Tailored for You

Understanding the diverse financial needs of SMEs, Linked Finance offers tailored financial products. Term Loans are perfect for business expansion, equipment investments or cash flow optimisation, and the BillPay option empowers you to manage cash flow efficiently by spreading large, one-off payments – like tax bills and insurance payments – over 12 months. In tandem with dedicated account managers, businesses can build each loan to suit their unique needs and receive funding in as little as 24 hours.

See www.linkedfinance.com for more.

Unlocking Automated Gates: NEAT Gates’ New Turnkey Solution

The Phoenix has exclusive pre-launch information regarding the launch of a new automatic aluminium gate solution which is expected May 2024.

Located in a state-of-the-art factory in Damastown, Co Dublin, NEAT Gates produces Europe’s finest hand-finished aluminium gates. The automation of NEAT Gates adds convenience and security to what has traditionally been a potential headache involving the coordination of surveyors, gate manufacturers, fitters, electricians, civil contractors, automation experts, and landscapers—all in concert with potential delays, miscommunication, and frustration. After customers choose their gate design, NEAT Gates makes the process simple by completing the specialist work within its factory. A specially designed frame that includes the gates, posts, and automation is created. Everything, including automation and wiring, is factory-installed and tested to operate exactly as desired. All that is required is to install the posts and the cross-driveway frame, which includes pre-wired ducting. Once set, the gates are hung, and the system is plugged in using pre-wired connections.

Although professional teams are available for assistance, there is a self-install option for any competent tradespersons or experienced DIY enthusiasts, who can handle the installation with ease. A suitable tested power supply (5/6 amp, which is isolated at the dwelling) must be provided at the gate location, completed by a qualified electrician. The beauty of NEAT Gates’ approach lies in its simplicity. The automation is installed, set up, and commissioned within factory-controlled conditions, all operating to the customer’s precise requirements. Why not arrange a factory visit to view the wide range of exceptional aluminium gates or contact 01 5253259.

www.neatgates.com

Lifeline Ambulance Service: Leading the Way in Care and Innovation

Lifeline Ambulance Service holds the position of the second-largest ambulance provider in the state.

Established in 1998 by CEO David Hall, Lifeline operates from 11 different bases nationwide, with its headquarters located in Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Since its inception, Lifeline has been steadily treating and transporting an increasing number of patients each year, achieved through the employment of high-quality staff equipped with the latest technology and equipment.

Lifeline Ambulance Service stands as a wholly owned Irish private ambulance company and over the years, it has witnessed continuous growth, solidifying its status as Ireland’s largest private ambulance company. In addition to its primary service, the company offers the Lifeline Ambulance Education program, headquartered in Galway, providing a range of courses such as CFRA and E.M.T.

Managing an average of 38 ambulances on weekdays and 13 on weekends, Lifeline transports 24,000 patients and travels four million kilometres annually. It also operates an exclusive organ transplant transport service nationwide, boasting a fleet of 49 ambulances, with 20 new vehicles expected in 2024, alongside 10 dedicated transplant transport vehicles. The company’s workforce exceeds 200 employees, comprising dispatchers, E.M.T’s, and paramedics.

With an unwavering commitment to values such as patient-centred care, compassion, professionalism, safety, reliability, innovation, ethical practices, and employee development, Lifeline Ambulance Service aims to be the preferred choice for transportation. Setting the standard for excellence in the industry, it seeks to make a positive difference in the lives of those it serves while ensuring the highest quality of care and support.

www.lifeline.ie

Credit Review: Ensuring Access to Bank Credit for SME’s and Farms

Credit Review’s mission is to ensure that viable borrowers have access to credit for business purposes. At Credit Review, we provide an appeals mechanism for borrowers who have had their credit applications rejected by an Irish bank (AIB, BOI and PTSB). We also monitor credit and banking conditions for SMEs in the Irish market, reporting to the Department of Finance and providing a number of useful information sheets for borrowers that are available on our website www.creditreview.ie. We have been successfully helping business borrowers since we were set up by the Minister for Finance in 2010, and 8 out of 10 businesses we support get a credit solution from their bank. Our appeal process is informal, affordable, and available to all Irish SME and farm businesses. We can review requests for credit facilities such as overdrafts, term loans, invoice or asset finance up to a value of €3m. Restructuring proposals for credit facilities of up to €3m can also be appealed, whether the restructuring has been sought by the borrower or the bank. Refinance and restructuring requests are increasingly important at present as businesses continue to deal with increased business costs, rising interest rates and the repayment of tax debts warehoused by Revenue.

How Does it Work?

When a business applies to us for a review, one of our experienced reviewers is assigned to assess whether the business is viable and will have sufficient cash to pay back the loan or meet restructuring obligations. The reviewer contacts the borrower to discuss and better understand the business, looking at its track record, existing debts, future potential, management and markets, as well as the reason for the new credit application or restructuring request. The Bank is also asked to provide detailed information to Credit Review on how it views the business and specifically why it has refused to lend. In most cases we review, we can support the borrower by recommending a credit solution that works for both the business and the bank. However, where the reviewer is unable to recommend the credit facility requested, we will suggest a roadmap to make future bank applications more likely to succeed; and will signpost SMEs towards other government supports that can help them to grow and develop their businesses.

For more information on our independent appeals process and information services, visit creditreview.ie where you can request a call back, or call the helpline directly on 0818 211789.