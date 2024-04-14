Discover the wonders of Cambodia at Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor, Siem Reap

EMERGING AS the fresh face in Southeast Asia’s tourism scene, Cambodia offers a less touristy and more affordable alternative compared with its neighbouring destinations.

The warmth and hospitality of the Cambodian people further enhance the appeal of this burgeoning destination, making it an ideal time to explore its captivating natural beauty.

The ancient temples of Angkor Wat, which are 900 years old, are reminiscent of scenes from The Jungle Book. Once a thriving city dating back to the Khmer Empire between the 9th and 15th centuries, Angkor Wat fell into obscurity due to ongoing conflicts with the Thais and suspected contamination of drinking water. Overgrown by lush vegetation, it remained hidden from the world for 400 years – a testament to its enduring legacy as a Unesco World Heritage Site. Exploring Angkor Wat requires several days to fully appreciate its grandeur and, due to the intense heat after midday, it’s advisable to embark on the journey early in the morning for a more comfortable excursion.

For a truly immersive experience, Raffles Grand Hotel, located near the central Royal Palace in Siem Reap, is an ideal location to stay and offers a colonial charm that transports visitors back in time, perfectly complementing the ancient temples of Angkor Wat.

Opulent Five-Star Rooms

The opulent five-star Raffles Grand Hotel features elegant rooms adorned with a fan and poster beds, while the grand marbled entrance lobby provides a refreshing respite from the exploration of the lost city. Guests can unwind by the magnificent Raffles Grand pool during the late afternoons, indulging in top-notch service from the attentive staff.

For ultimate relaxation, the hotel offers spa treatments, a well-equipped gym and boutique shopping options. And when the sun goes down, guests can savour the iconic Siem Reap Sling at the legendary Raffle’s Elephant Bar before dining at the exquisite 1932 restaurant, renowned for its delectable cuisine. Come morning, guests can indulge in an exceptional buffet breakfast served on the veranda overlooking the lush gardens, setting the perfect tone for another day of exploration in this enchanting corner of the world.

Fly to Siem Reap/Angkor Wat from Bangkok (1.5 hours)

Book directly with Raffles/Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor – Web: www.raffles.com

Email: bookus.siemreap@raffles.com

Tel: +00 855 63 963 888

Raffles Hotel Le Royal Phnom Penh, nestled along the banks of the Mekong River, is the vibrant capital of Cambodia. Just a short flight away from Siem Reap it beckons travellers for an unforgettable experience. Here you will find the Raffles Hotel Le Royal, a sister property to the Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor, blending Art Deco elegance with French colonial charm, adding another jewel to the esteemed Raffles collection.

Phnom Penh buzzes with energy day and night, with the Raffles Le Royal standing as a tranquil oasis, centrally positioned to provide a break from the city’s hustle and bustle. One of the highlights of Raffles Le Royal is the renowned Elephant Bar, where guests can indulge in an array of superb cocktails. Moreover, the bar offers happy hour specials throughout the week, ensuring that luxury doesn’t have to come with a five-star price tag.

Web: www.raffles.com/phnom-penh

Email: bookus.phnompenh@raffles.com

Tel: +00 855 23 981 888