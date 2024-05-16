EUROVISION FALL-OUT

Date: May 16, 2024

Eurovision Malmo

Eurovision Malmo


Following their mesmerising appearance in the Eurovision final, Bambie Thug hit back last night at criticism that their performance has divided people. The iconic Cork singer said: “It seems weird that there are those who think the song is very good and those who think I should have boycotted the contest because of Israel’s involvement…. Read more »

