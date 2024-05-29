I LOVE ALL MY CANDIDATES EQUALLY, SAYS MARTIN

Date: May 30, 2024 - Craic & Codology

Micheal laughing

Micheal laughing


Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has denied claims from some disgruntled MEP candidates that he has clear favourites among those seeking election. “It’s not true at all,” said Micheál. “I wish Barry, Lisa and the other one nothing but the best on polling day.”

