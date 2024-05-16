LACK OF MCENTEE GAFFES CAUSES CONCERN IN GOVERNMENT

Date: May 16, 2024 - Craic & Codology

Helen McEntee

There is increasing speculation about the political future of Helen McEntee, with the justice minister having completed an unprecedented 24-hour period during which she wasn’t buried beneath an avalanche of negative media coverage. The outbreak of stability is causing considerable unease in Government, with McEntee’s coalition colleagues having become used to a daily schedule of… Read more »

