MING FLANAGAN’S INSTAGRAM

Date: May 30, 2024 - Craic & Codology

Ming Flanagan

I firmly believe I give voice to an under-represented demographic in Brussels – lads who like skinning up a spliff and listening to some trip-hop. In my experience, getting stoned has many parallels with European politics, including rambling speeches, memory loss (many MEPs forget their election pledges), sleepiness and food cravings, which many MEPs satisfy… Read more »

