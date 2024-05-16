Private Hospitals Association: Leading the Way in Healthcare Innovation

The prevailing trends in the healthcare sector underscore the urgent need for digital transformation. Rising costs, shifting patient demographics and new management systems have spurred the development of innovative solutions to enhance the patient experience, ensure equitable access and improve clinical outcomes.

In A landscape of ever-evolving healthcare demands, the Private Hospitals Association (PHA) stands as a beacon of innovation and progress. Collaborating with renowned industry leader EY, PHA has undertaken a comprehensive assessment of technology adoption within Ireland’s private hospitals, with contributions from a number of hospitals and hospital groups such as Blackrock Health, Bon Secours health system, Charter Medical Private Hospital, Kingsbridge Private Hospital, Mater Private Network, St Vincent’s Private Hospital, St John of God Hospital and UMPC. Complementing this assessment was a survey conducted among the Irish population, to gauge public awareness and readiness for emerging healthcare technologies.

Globally, a paradigm shift is underway, with emphasis placed on leveraging technology across the entire patient pathway, with a focus on seven key areas: electronic health records and systems; telehealth/virtual care; differentiated models of care delivery; robotics; implant devices and wearables; artificial intelligence; and augmented reality and virtual reality.

Redefining Standards of Care

In Ireland, PHA is witnessing a remarkable influx of world-class innovations in patient treatments, hospital design and management operations. These innovations are not merely technological advancements but represent significant strides towards redefining the standards of care and efficiency within the healthcare landscape.

Noteworthy advancements in clinical treatments include the Stryker MAKO SmartRobotic technology at Blackrock Clinic, which facilitates improved patient recovery times and enhanced surgical precision, along with Amyloid PET scans, which enable early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and are a new and exciting step towards early intervention and treatment.

Similarly, the adoption of the CyberKnife system at the Hermitage Clinic represents a milestone in radiation treatment, delivering treatment more efficiently and at lower risk of damaging surrounding tissue. In 2021, the Hermitage became the first hospital in Ireland to use a mobile app to assist patients before and after robotic orthopaedic surgeries.

Challenges Persist

The Mater Private Network has invested €26m to transform into a network of fully digitised hospitals by 2024/2025 with an EHR system (in partnership with Meditech) while also launching the MyMaterPrivate app, a digital engagement platform for patients and referring physicians.

Additionally, PHA members have embraced strategic partnerships and initiatives aimed at delivering accessible and efficient care, including Charter Medical Private Hospital’s public-private partnerships with the HSE to expand healthcare access, and St John of God Hospital’s digital transformation strategy to optimise recruitment processes and enhance operational efficiency.

Despite these advancements, PHA recognises that challenges persist in driving widespread adoption of innovative healthcare solutions. The survey conducted by PHA revealed that only 42% of respondents were willing to engage with innovative healthcare solutions, despite 94% awareness, and men were slightly more aware of new healthcare technologies, and were more willing to adopt new technologies.

Annual Conference

However, PHA is determined to overcome these obstacles and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration within the healthcare ecosystem. PHA holds an annual conference providing the opportunity to get some of the key opinion leaders in the field of healthcare together to discuss the challenges faced by patients, providers and industry. The 2024 conference will be held at Barberstown Castle, Co Kildare on Thursday November 14.

PHA remains at the forefront of modern healthcare by championing innovation and driving positive change. Through strategic partnerships, ground-breaking initiatives and unwavering dedication, it is shaping a future where access to cutting-edge healthcare is not just a possibility but a reality for all. www.privatehospitals.ie