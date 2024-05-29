THAT INDEPENDENT IRELAND MANIFESTO (IN FULL)

Date: May 30, 2024 - Craic & Codology

Independent Ireland logo

Independent Ireland logo


Tackling Government Waste Replace massive government overspend and waste in the Dublin area with massive government overspend and waste throughout rural Ireland. Climate Matters Ireland’s farmers allowed to do whatever they like without any interference whatsoever from those Green Party weirdos. The Curse of Immigration Confront left-wing snowflake liberals denying decent Irish citizens their basic… Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber