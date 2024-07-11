Matt the Thresher – Dublin’s Foremost Seafood Bar & Grill

Located in the heart of Georgian Dublin, just off Baggot Street, Matt the Thresher is Dublin’s favourite seafood restaurant. From the sea to your plate, the restaurant offers the freshest seafood, which arrives daily from harbours around the island of Ireland.

Specialising in fresh, wild Irish seafood, the restaurant hosts both indoor and outdoor dining, catering for small and large parties, for lunch and dinner. Matt the Thresher is bright, stylish and sophisticated, providing for all requirements, with something to suit all tastes.

Fully equipped with a bar boasting a variety of local and international beers, whiskeys, a well-sourced comprehensive wine list, and an extensive selection of cocktails, this restaurant is the ideal destination for date nights or occasions with family and friends.

Opening Hours :

Mon – Fri: 10.00-21.45

Saturday : 12.00-21.45

Sunday: 12:30-20:45

31-32, Lower Pembroke Street. Dublin 2

To reserve a table go to www.matts.ie or call on 01 6762980.