Innovating Business Support: Virgin Media’s Backing Business Community Boosts Irish SMEs

Virgin Media Business is not just expanding its network but also intensifying its dedication to SMEs with the Backing Business Community. This initiative is designed to tackle the specific challenges faced by Irish SMEs, promoting their growth by offering a platform for connecting, networking, and giving business owners access to essential resources.

Debbie Behan, Business Products, Inside Sales, and Marketing Manager at Virgin Media Business, highlights #BackingBusiness: “We are committed to the power of working together and using our resources and platforms to help businesses advance and overcome challenges collectively.”

The Backing Business Community is available to all small business owners and their employees, providing a wide range of resources and insights on beneficial topics such as building beneficial relationships and managing cash flow. Backing Business Community members can look forward to free monthly webinars, in-person networking events, and promotional opportunities through print media and social media. TV appearances will also be made available to Virgin Media Business broadband customers. It doesn’t stop there; all on-net community members will also receive discounted business fibre broadband.

“Promotional opportunities are a key aspect, but so is member feedback. We encourage all community members to share their ideas on topics of interest and challenges they face, which helps us shape our content in a way that’s most effective for our members,” comments Behan.

Virgin Media Business’s commitment to empowering businesses is consistent. The recent fibre rollout exemplifies this dedication by extending services to several Irish towns, including Tralee, Killarney, and Letterkenny. This expansion ensures that businesses across Ireland, regardless of location, have access to the vital tools and connectivity needed for success. Additionally, upgrades to existing networks in major cities like Dublin, Cork, and Louth are under way, further enhancing the resources available to Irish businesses.

If you’d like to sign up for the Backing Business Community for FREE, go to www.virginmedia.ie/business/thehub/backing-business/