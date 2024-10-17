Innovating Wellness with Cutting-Edge Technology

Eden One, Dublin’s premier health club and spa located on Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, is an elite destination redefining wellness. It seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art equipment, and meticulously curated fitness programs with the allure of a luxurious spa.

Eden One’s Fitness Suite is a testament to innovation, featuring visually striking fitness spaces equipped with the latest Technogym ARTIS strength and cardio machines. These advanced tools offer unparalleled training experiences through sleek design, enhanced connectivity, and sustainability. With up to 80 dynamic classes each week in Mind & Body, Cycling, HIIT, and High Energy studios, members can explore a diverse array of workouts tailored to their needs.

Professional trainers at Eden One leverage the latest scientific advancements to support your fitness journey, ensuring personalised guidance and transformative results.

The Eden Element Spa spans two floors of opulence, offering world-class relaxation experiences. The Fire & Water level features an infinity pool, vitality pool, sauna, and rain showers, while the Garden Floor includes a sauna, steam room, and a Treatment Suite with advanced air purification for luxurious treatments and massages.

Eden One’s commitment to innovation continues with the integration of Technogym’s Artificial Intelligence Bio-Strength equipment – elevating your gym experience. Advances in diagnostics, recovery, and precision nutrition will also enable members to achieve their goals using the latest technological breakthroughs.

Discover more about Eden One at www.edenone.ie.