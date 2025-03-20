Forestry as a Smart Investment for 2025 and Beyond

As global markets continue to face uncertainty, many investors are seeking stable and reliable options that offer strong returns and long-term growth potential. In 2025, Green Belt Ltd is presenting forestry as one of the most compelling investment opportunities, combining financial performance with sustainability. With over four decades of experience in forestry management, Green Belt is uniquely positioned to guide investors towards a market that consistently outperforms traditional asset classes.

Founded in 1982 and based in Virginia, Co Cavan, Green Belt Ltd is a pioneer in the sustainable management of forestry assets across Ireland, the UK, and Europe. The company has planted over 500 million trees and, through its strategic investments, Green Belt has helped clients generate solid returns and contribute to carbon sequestration and environmental preservation. In 2025, Green Belt is raising funds for its European Forestry Investment initiative, offering a prime opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios with semi-mature forestry assets located across key European markets.

Forestry is increasingly recognised as a safe hedge against inflation. As timber prices rise and markets fluctuate, forestry investments tend to remain resilient. Timber investments add a layer of stability and security, performing well over time with strong appreciation driven by rising demand for sustainable wood products and the continued need for carbon offsetting. With an expected return of 8% per annum, compounded over 10+ years, Green Belt’s forestry initiative offers investors a robust alternative to more conventional investments. The forestry crop is not liable to capital gains tax or stamp duty, and the investments benefit from a tax-free return, except for USC and PRSI, which are paid on forestry harvesting returns. Structuring investments as limited partnerships further maximises tax efficiency, allowing investors to take full advantage of the favourable tax treatment forestry assets enjoy in Europe.

The long-term nature of forestry makes it an asset that is both profitable and aligned with global environmental goals. The biodiversity function of the woodland provides data to present in terms of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, which is becoming an increasingly important aspect of the compliance landscape for European SMEs.

Green Belt’s expert team of over 30 foresters and geographic information system specialists ensures that every investment is managed with precision and care.

As the world faces economic uncertainty, forestry offers an investment opportunity that combines strong returns with the peace of mind of knowing your capital is supporting sustainable practices that benefit both local communities and the environment.

To learn how forestry can work for your portfolio, contact Maurice Ryan at +353 49 8548000 or maurice@greenbelt.ie.