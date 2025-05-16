ESB’s Ardnacrusha Power Station Reopens for Free Public Tours This Summer

ESB is once again running guided tours at Ardnacrusha Power Station in Co Clare this summer, offering the public a rare opportunity to explore one of Ireland’s most significant engineering landmarks—free of charge.

School group tours will take place from 22 May to 30 June with public tours beginning July 1 through to 5 September 2025 (weekdays only). Each tour provides a fun, engaging and informative experience, tracing the story of electricity in Ireland from the station’s origins in the 1920s to ESB’s modern-day commitment to renewable energy and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Brendan Shine, Plant Manager at Ardnacrusha, said: “All the staff working here at Ardnacrusha are delighted to once again open the gates of the station to school groups and the public so they can get an insight into the workings of our great station, and the contribution it has made to the country’s economic and social history. Our guides will ensure this is a memorable experience for all and we encourage anyone interested to book early.”

Visitors on the 90-minute guided tour will learn how Ardnacrusha revolutionised life in Ireland and continues to play a vital role in ESB’s sustainability strategy. Participants will also gain insight into some of the cutting-edge renewable energy technologies being adopted by the organisation.

Tour Details:

School Group Tours: 22 May – 30 June 2025

Public Tours: 1 July – 5 September 2025

Days: Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays)

Duration: Approx. 90 minutes

Group Size: Up to 30 people

Bookings are essential and can be made at www.esb.ie/ardnacrushatours, where visitors can also find accessibility information and check available dates.

Commissioned in 1929, Ardnacrusha was the centrepiece of the Shannon hydro-electric scheme—a visionary project that symbolised Irish independence and industrial ambition. Constructed by 5,000 workers over four years, the scheme cost over IR£5 million, the equivalent of 20% of Ireland’s GDP at the time. With an initial capacity of 86 megawatts, it was enough to power the entire country. Today, Ardnacrusha remains operational, contributing around 2% of Ireland’s total electricity supply.

Visitor Feedback:

“I’m a mom of three kids—14, 11, and 6—and we all found the tour incredibly interesting. We were actually disappointed when it ended—we wanted it to go on longer! The guides were very knowledgeable and answered every question with ease.”

“A great tour. Very informative, guides are very knowledgeable on all aspects of the tour. Witty, funny, and interactive. There was a wide diverse age group on our tour and all was catered for. It starts on time, don’t feel rushed throughout the tour. Highly recommend this experience.”