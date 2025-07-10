Dublin Port Spotlights Ireland’s Exporters

Focus begins with €6.3 billion dairy industry as Dublin Port teams up with Ice Cream Treats

Record Lo-Lo container volumes handled in May

Dublin Port Company has today put the spotlight on the vital role Ireland’s exporters play in driving economic growth and international trade. Dublin Port will highlight a range of sectors over the coming months, beginning with Ireland’s thriving dairy industry and the global success of Irish ice cream.

The first featured exporter is Gerry Sheridan, founder of Ice Cream Treats, whose award-winning frozen desserts have been enjoyed in markets across Europe and beyond. Based in Killashandra, Co. Cavan, Gerry’s business is one of many SMEs using Dublin Port to connect Irish produce with consumers around the world.

The campaign comes as Dublin Port reports record Lo-Lo (lift-on lift-off) container volumes in May 2025, marking the highest monthly container throughput in the Port’s history. For the first time ever, the Port handled over 800,000 tonnes of Lo-Lo in a single month, a milestone that forms part of a strong first-half (H1) performance in 2025. The figures underscore the resilience and continued growth of Ireland’s export-driven economy.

Barry O’Connell, CEO of Dublin Port, said: “Exporters like Gerry Sheridan represent the very best of Irish entrepreneurship – innovative, resilient, and ambitious, even during times of global uncertainty. Dublin Port is proud to support businesses like Ice Cream Treats by providing the infrastructure and connectivity needed to reach markets near and far. We want to celebrate the stories – like Gerry’s – behind Ireland’s export success which underpin our economic success.

“The month of May saw more containers than ever come through Dublin Port as more sailings to continental Europe are added. This highlights the need for us to increase capacity so we can continue to support exporters. Our Masterplan2040 projects will enable us to continue us to do this well into the future.”

Ireland continues to punch above its weight in food exports, particularly in dairy. In 2023, the country exported almost 25 million kilograms of ice cream, making it the fifth-largest ice cream exporter in the EU, according to Eurostat. Irish ice cream accounted for 9% of total EU ice cream exports, trailing only Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and France.

Yesterday, Dublin Port released an augmented reality (AR) video showing Irish ice cream being loaded onto a ship and departing the Port – designed to spotlight the journey of Irish dairy products from local producers to global consumers. The video is available to view here.

Gerry Sheridan, founder of Ice Cream Treats, added: “From a small start in Cavan to shipping thousands of kilos of ice cream across Europe, our journey wouldn’t be possible without the seamless logistics and support provided by Dublin Port, its operators and Ireland’s transport industry. We’re honoured to be part of this initiative and proud to represent Irish food producers on the international stage.”

The announcement was made at Dublin Port today at a photocall attended by Minister of State at the Department of Transport Seán Canney, TD, who commented: “Ireland’s exporters are the lifeblood of our economy and a source of pride on the global stage. Dublin Port provides our exporters from across the country with a world-class route to market, enabling them to do business internationally. This initiative rightly shines a light on the hard work, ambition, and innovation of businesses like Ice Cream Treats.”

As part of the campaign, Dublin Port has also launched a dedicated ‘Trade Hub’ on its website – offering resources, case studies, and real-time updates on trade performance. See https://www.dublinport.ie/trade/

To celebrate, Dublin Port and Ice Cream Treats will give away free ice cream on the Port Greenway this Thursday, July 10, between 12-2pm, where visitors can enjoy a taste of Ireland’s success.