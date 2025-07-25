GuGo: Irish Activewear With Purpose

GuGo is an Irish activewear brand with a clear mission: to support women and girls to move, train, and thrive at every stage of life.

Founded by two Irish mothers involved in grassroots sport, GuGo was created in response to a worrying trend: too many young women stepping away from sport and physical activity due to confidence issues, a lack of representation, or simply not feeling seen in the spaces they once loved. GuGo exists to change that — not just with words, but through action.

At the heart of the brand is a commitment to giving back. GuGo actively partners with clubs and organisations around the country that are doing the work to keep girls and women engaged in sport — whether they’re just getting started or returning after time away. Through sponsorships, event support, and collaborative initiatives, GuGo ensures that a portion of every purchase helps build confidence and community where it’s needed most.





As part of this mission, GuGo proudly supports a group of emerging female athletes who are making waves in their sports — including a rugby player who has already earned her first cap for Ireland at U20 level, a track athlete, and a boxer who are both on the pathway to compete at the LA Olympics. These young women are not just incredibly dedicated to their training, but they also serve as powerful role models for younger girls. They remind us that it’s possible to train hard, aim high, and still love what you do. GuGo’s ambassador programme is designed to give these athletes meaningful support, while inspiring others to stay active and engaged through the power of representation.

GuGo’s clothing reflects that same purpose: it’s made for movement, not just for show. The designs are practical, functional, and made to perform. From high-waist leggings that stay in place, to lightweight two-in-one shorts and sweat-wicking layers, every item is designed to help the wearer focus on what they’re doing — whether that’s training, playing, or simply staying active without distraction.

And importantly, GuGo is proud to be Irish-designed and Irish-owned. From concept to creation, the brand is shaped by real experience — on pitches, in gyms, and during everyday training — not just trend forecasts.

