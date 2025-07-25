IMRO: Supporting Music, Driving Business

For more than 30 years, Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) has represented the rights of songwriters, composers, and music publishers across Ireland and internationally. With over 28,000 members, IMRO works to ensure that music creators receive fair compensation for the use of their works. Whether it’s playing in a bustling café, workplace, retail shop, streaming service or on the TV and radio, IMRO ensures that music rights are managed effectively, benefitting both creators and businesses alike.

Benefits of Music to Business

Music is more than just background noise for businesses; it drives sales, deepens customer engagement, and boosts staff morale. Research shows that curated playlists in retail and hospitality settings can boost sales by up to 9%. The right soundtrack encourages customers to stay longer, explore more, and ultimately spend more.

Over 70% of customers report noticing the music playing, and that it influences their perception of a business. It creates an atmosphere that enhances their experience and encourages repeat visits.

For staff, music is equally powerful. Studies show that 88% of employees perform better when music is playing and 61% report higher productivity. Music helps to reduce stress, improve focus, and create a more positive working environment.

Modernising Music Licensing for Business Owners

When used strategically, music can enhance customer engagement, improve employee satisfaction, and drive better business outcomes. IMRO exists to ensure that the creators behind this value are fairly compensated for the use of their work. To make the purchasing process more efficient, IMRO is launching a new online licensing platform designed to meet the needs of busy business owners.

Benefits of Music to Business

Music is more than just background noise for businesses; it drives sales, deepens customer engagement, and boosts staff morale. Research shows that curated playlists in retail and hospitality settings can boost sales by up to 9%. The right soundtrack encourages customers to stay longer, explore more, and ultimately spend more.

Over 70% of customers report noticing the music playing, and that it influences their perception of a business. It creates an atmosphere that enhances their experience and encourages repeat visits.

For staff, music is equally powerful. Studies show that 88% of employees perform better when music is playing and 61% report higher productivity. Music helps to reduce stress, improve focus, and create a more positive working environment.

Modernising Music Licensing for Business Owners

When used strategically, music can enhance customer engagement, improve employee satisfaction, and drive better business outcomes. IMRO exists to ensure that the creators behind this value are fairly compensated for the use of their work.

With a guided step-by-step process, an intuitive interface, and secure payment options, the platform removes the need for paperwork and reduces time spent on admin. This new system brings clarity and efficiency to the full licensing process for all business types.

IMRO is also updating and simplifying its music licensing structure. Licensing rates are now easier to understand and more aligned with how businesses use music in real life. This transformation reflects IMRO’s ongoing commitment to transparency, fairness, and efficiency—ensuring business owners can license music with confidence while supporting the music creators who create it.

Harness the power of music in your business while supporting the creators behind it.

For more information, visit www.IMRO.ie

Sources: